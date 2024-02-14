(Image) Liverpool fans will worry as 25-year-old missing from training pictures

Liverpool fans will know that the Reds have had more than our fair share of fitness problems of late and now worries about one player are set to increase.

After sharing images and videos of Tuesday’s training session, it became glaringly obvious that Trent Alexander-Arnold was not with the first-team squad.

READ MORE: (Video) 27-year-old alleviates Liverpool injury concerns with training ground performance

Speaking after our game with Burnley, Jurgen Klopp said about the injury that caused the 25-year-old to be removed at half-time: “Same area in the knee, nothing really bad but he felt it again and we’ll have to see, assess it… Trent said ‘no, it’s fine’ but it’s not fine, he feels it so we had to be careful and took him off.”

It seems that it was far from fine and now a race against time to be fit for the Carabao Cup final is on the cards for our vice captain.

You can view the images of training via liverpoolfc.com:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment