(Video) Morton and Carvalho help provide late Hull City winner

It’s not often that two of our players, who have enjoyed a fair amount of first-team minutes, enjoy a loan spell together but that’s the fate for Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho.

The duo both started and played a key role in Hull City’s winning goal of the match from Noah Ohio, showing how they can both positively impact a game.

The Wirral-born academy graduate picked the ball up from the centre-backs and fired a pass into the feet of the 21-year-old who spent the first half of the campaign with RB Leipzig.

It was the former Fulham man who provided the pre-assist for the goal and it’s great to see two young Reds playing well.

You can watch the involvement from Morton and Carvalho (from 5:46) via Hull City on YouTube:

