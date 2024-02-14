(Video) Salah mocks Robertson and Mac Allister during training forfeits

No sooner was Mo Salah back in training, he was winding up his teammates once again and it was Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister who got the brunt of it.

In the full ‘Inside Training’ video on LFCTV GO, the Egyptian King was clearly in high spirits on his return to the grass.

When forfeits were dished out following one drill, the losing side had to drop and perform some push-ups which entertained our No.11.

He ensured the standards were met with rather comical effect!

You can watch the video of Salah, Robertson and Mac Allister courtesy of LFCTV GO (via @404NUNEZ on X):

mo teasing robbo and macca while they did the push up forfeits he’s so 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rvfoww931V — ❤️‍🔥 (@404NUNEZ) February 13, 2024

