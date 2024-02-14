‘It’s an honour’: Potential sporting director swoons over Liverpool interest

As well as searching for a new manager, Liverpool are actively on the lookout to replace Jorg Schmadtke as our sporting director and we may have been handed a hint as to who it could be.

As reported by Florian Plettenberg on X, Tim Steidten, the Technical Director of West Ham, said: “I’ve heard that I am supposed to be on the list at Liverpool. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it’s an honour. But so far nobody from LFC has contacted me yet.

“I generally feel very comfortable at West Ham. I quickly realised how intense this league is. Accordingly, we signed the right players in the last transfer windows. The squad is strong, so we can achieve our goals.

READ MORE: (Video) Lineker and Shearer clash over Rush or Suarez debate

“I am looking forward facing the next weeks and months until the end of the season. Of course we are already planing the next window. What happens to the future, we will see.”

It seems pretty clear that the 44-year-old doesn’t think a move to Anfield is going to be sorted in the coming weeks but he was at least honest enough to admit that rumours are circling.

It was far from a pledge of allegiance to the Hammers though and the man who has also held a similar role at Bayer Leverkusen, could be set to make a move to Merseyside if our owners believe he is the right candidate.

READ MORE: (Video) Morton and Carvalho help provide late Hull City winner

It’s easy to make a connection then to Xabi Alonso, who is thriving in the Bundesliga and with the strong German connection at our club currently too – this seems like a realistic option.

Jurgen Klopp’s announced departure means we have time to make the right decision and so we can expect to see many links to many different candidates, for the multitude of vacant roles that will soon be available.

You can view the Steidten update via @Plettigoal on X:

🚨Excl. Tim Steidten, Technical Director of West Ham. Interest from #LFC? „I've heard that I am supposed to be on the list at Liverpool. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it's an honour. But so far nobody from LFC has contacted me yet.“ „I generally feel very… pic.twitter.com/Df5EorXV12 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 14, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment