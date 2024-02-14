Not just Trent: Another ‘key player’ will ‘miss the cup final’ as injuries pile up for Liverpool – report

The Carabao Cup final should be a time for all Liverpool fans and players to be excited but we have now instead been hit with several injury concerns.

As reported by Chris Bascombe in The Telegraph: ‘Dominik Szoboszlai is another key player set to miss the cup final as he undergoes treatment on a hamstring issue.’

This is added to reports that Trent Alexander-Arnold will also miss the trip to Wembley and bringing further woe for Jurgen Klopp ahead of what we all hope is the first of several finals this season.

Fortunately, Conor Bradley has proven that he is a more than able cover for right-back and our midfield options are plentiful at this moment in time.

The main concern will be that our No.66, the captain of Hungary and Thiago Alcantara were all hurried back to fitness but picked up further injuries swiftly after their return.

It’s certainly not a good look for our physio and sports science department, who have failed to foresee that such issues could occur.

We just now have to hope that Mo Salah won’t have a similar fate and that we are not hit with any further availability issues for the rest of this campaign.

For now, we can only cross our fingers and hope for a speedy return for two highly influential players ahead of a title run-in that is surrounded by further cup challenges.

