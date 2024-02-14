(Video) Tsimikas delivers speech to camera after impressive training ground feat

Fresh from being named the man with the best left foot for Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas showed off his skills in training.

Taking part in a three-shot challenge from the edge of the box, the Greek Scouser dispatched a hat-trick of goals in impressive style.

After recieving acclaim from his teammates, the left-back was then encouraged to deliver a speech to camera and he was happy to oblige.

It’s safe to say the finishes were better than the words but it just shows the infectious positive character that the 27-year-old is.

