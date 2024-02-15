Xabi Alonso’s plans now unveiled as one club stands in way of Liverpool reunion

Xabi Alonso is understood to be intrigued by the prospect of managing either one of Bayern Munich or Liverpool.

The two outfits, along with Real Madrid, have all been linked as potential destinations, owing in no small part to his various stints as a professional footballer.

“It is understood that Alonso has mapped out where he wants his career to head and both Liverpool and Bayern are clubs he is interested in, at some stage,” Jason Burt wrote for The Telegraph. “The 42-year-old expected to spend at least one more year at Leverkusen but the opportunity to join Liverpool or Bayern, two of his former clubs, might be too great to turn down.”

The 42-year-old has rightly attracted a multitude of plaudits for his start to life in senior management, having resurrected a poor Leverkusen side last term and catapulted them to the top of the table in 2023/24.

A big move too soon?

It may be worth steering clear of the Bayern Munich job given the potential scale of the task at hand.

Though, that’s not to say taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool would be significantly less challenging. Certainly, not least of all given the man he’d be replacing in the Anfield technical area.

With such a young, technically gifted squad available, however, Alonso could have few complaints over resources.

A likely return to Champions League football too means he should be well-equipped to leave an early mark.

There’s always the option of staying put at Leverkusen should this be one move too soon.

That said, the Liverpool job doesn’t generally come about all that often.

