Another award for Liverpool’s academy graduate as emotional month is rewarded

Liverpool have a proud history of producing top talent from our academy and this has been proven once again, with the latest accolade.

As reported by the Professional Footballers’ Association: ‘Congratulations, @conorbradley03 👏 Voted as the winner of the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for January 🏆’.

This now joins the award for the club’s player of the month in January too, making it a landmark moment in the Northern Irish international’s young career.

It was a dream month on the pitch that was quickly met with heartbreak off it but now that the 20-year-old is returning from his leave, we can see him do what he does best.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold picking up an injury that looks set to see him miss a trip to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final, the stage is set for his right-back replacement.

We saw what the former Bolton loanee did to Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League and let’s hope this can be repeated against the same opposition, at the national stadium.

Injuries are always bad moments that present good opportunities to other options within the squad and after such an emotional off-field period, this could be the perfect escape.

Let’s hope our young full-back can continue to make himself, his family and all our supporters proud with his performances for the Reds.

You can view the confirmation of Bradley’s award via @PFA on X:

Congratulations, @conorbradley03 👏 Voted as the winner of the PFA Premier League Fans' Player of the Month for January 🏆#LFC | @LFC pic.twitter.com/0XpRFMmgpa — Professional Footballers’ Association (@PFA) February 15, 2024

