Diogo Jota’s one emoji post may have just revealed some big personal news

Diogo Jota is comfortably one of the best players within a star-studded squad and if recent debates are anything to go by, one of the best finishers we’ve seen at Anfield.

However, it’s not just football where our No.20 excels as his love for EA Sports FC 24 is also very widely publicised and has led to the forward taking to his X account.

With Fut Sheriff posting: ‘Jota is PL PLAYER OF THE MONTH😍😍😍😍’ before any official announcement, the response from the 27-year-old of ‘👀’ – could be telling.

There has yet to be confirmation from the Premier League as to who has won the individual awards for January and so, this response from our striker could indicate that he also knows he’s clinched the accolade.

It would be the first time in his seven-year career in England that the former Wolves man would be given the trophy and it’s sure to be big news for him if that happens.

Beating off competition from Elijah Adebayo, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel, Richarlison and our own Conor Bradley would be a fine reflection of a brilliant month for the Portuguese international where he won three games, provided three assists and scored twice.

It wouldn’t just mean a trophy for the mantelpiece either, as the gaming enthusiast would also be handed an improved player card on his favourite video game – something he’d no doubt enjoy using.

In all, it would be a massive personal boost for a man who has been performing incredibly well for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

👀 — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) February 14, 2024

