(Video) Europa League rival manager makes Liverpool statement our fans will love

Liverpool fans are hoping that we can provide Jurgen Klopp with the best possible send-off at the end of this season and that includes possibly winning the Europa League too.

Speaking with the press ahead of a Europa League clash with Rennes, Stefano Pioli was asked the name the favourties to win the competition and said: “So, I say before putting Milan [as favourites], let’s go through this round and then after I’ll tell you where we are.

“Now, it could be Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool and Atalanta, in my opinion that are the favorite teams too.”

It’s nice to hear that we are being spoken about so highly from those around Europe and let’s hope we live up to our reputation of being the ones to beat.

The prospect of meeting Bayer Leverkusen in a possible Dublin final will whet the appetite of many but there’s a lot of football to be played before that can happen.

You can watch Pioli’s comments on Liverpool (from 13:05) via EsteNews on YouTube:

