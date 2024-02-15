(Video) Dietmar Hamann makes bold title and silverware prediction for Liverpool

News Videos
Posted by

Liverpool fans are hoping that this season ends in the perfect send off for Jurgen Klopp and Dietmar Hamann has a lot of confidence in the Reds.

Speaking on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, the 50-year-old said: “What a story would be if [Klopp] wins the league this year because last time, unfortunately was during COVID, so no fans allowed.

READ MORE: (Video) Dietmar Hamann explains Jurgen Klopp feud; ‘it’s a long time ago…’

“What a party it would be and I do think even after [losing to Arsenal], I think they’re going to win the league this year.

“I think because they play City at home, they’ve got quite a good record at home against City, if they beat them they’re ahead of them.

“I think they will, I think it gives him that extra boost because I think everybody wants [Klopp] to go and send him off with the best or most possible success and I wouldn’t be surprised if they win more than the Premier League this season”.

READ MORE: (Video) Dietmar Hamann names Rafa Benitez a ‘pervert’ after training advice

It seems that many are believing the fairytale ending for our boss is on the cards but it will require a near perfect ending to the campaign and likely a victory against Manchester City too.

Although the Premier League title is the obvious preference, if we can win any silverware to mark the departure of the 56-year-old – it would be no more than he deserves.

You can view Hamman’s comments on Liverpool’s title chances (from 49:01) via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment

More Stories Dietmar Hamann Jürgen Klopp Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *