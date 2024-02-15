(Video) Dietmar Hamann explains Jurgen Klopp feud; ‘it’s a long time ago…’

Dietmar Hamann and Jurgen Klopp famously don’t get along too well and our former midfielder has been asked to explain where this long-running feud started.

Speaking on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, the 50-year-old said: “I think, it’s a long time ago, I said years ago when he first came [to Liverpool] because they lost the League Cup final and they lost the UEFA Cup final and I think that’s why it started.

“Because, after he lost the UEFA Cup final, they extended his contract. He’s only been there eight months and I said, somebody wanted to talk to me about something else as it always is, ‘oh, what about Liverpool?’

“And I said, ‘well, I don’t really get why they extend his contract because I don’t think it sets a good example for the fans and the players, that he loses two finals and you extend his contract’, because he had three years left anyway.

“I think he took it the wrong way, I wasn’t having a go at him – it was more about the club.

“I think he didn’t take it too well because I met some of his family through Campino [Andreas Frege, lead singer of German band Die Toten Hosen] because he’s very friendly with the sons and the wife [of Klopp] and you know, I haven’t got a problem with him and what he’s done for Liverpool is is second to none.”

There’s always two sides to every story and it’s certain that our manager will have a slightly different take on the events that have led to this fall out.

Although the ex-Bayern Munich man was loved at Anfield, if anyone falls afoul of an argument with the boss – most supporters will only ever side with one man.

You can watch Hamann’s comments on Klopp (from 47:59) via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube:

