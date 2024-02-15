Elliott: ‘we have to put it right’ – Harvey determined to atone for Liverpool failure

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League but with title rivals breathing down our neck, Harvey Elliott has his sights firmly set on success.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com ahead of our game with Brentford, our No.19 reflected on last season’s result against our next opponents: “It’s going to be another very hard game, Brentford have great talent and a great game plan, especially at their stadium as well with their home fans behind them.

“It’s not going to be easy, no game is easy. We have to dig deep, we have to use our qualities. Especially what happened last season there, we have to put it right this season and hopefully send our fans away happy.”

A 3-1 loss last January began a run of poor form for the Reds and this is something we really can’t afford to see a repeat of in this season.

This failure to beat Thomas Frank’s side was testament to the way in which we performed last year, in what was a tough spell for everyone and is likely to have been a key reason for Jurgen Klopp making the decision to leave the club this summer.

Although there’s still plenty of time to go and many more points to accrue, we need to be almost perfect if we want to ensure a perfect send-off for the German.

The 20-year-old in our midfield will be as eager as the rest of his teammates to give our boss the ending he deserves and that means that the next game is always the most important.

Although eyes will be on a Wembley final against Chelsea, we need to win at the Gtech Community Stadium and then against Luton Town first.

