Harvey Elliott explains what he ‘needs’ to do more for Liverpool; Burnley was perfect example

Harvey Elliott may have only recently left his teenage years but he’s closing in on 100 Liverpool appearances and is a crucial member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Not settling for the role of a squad player though, the boyhood Red told liverpoolfc.com how he plans to continue providing goal contributions – like the two we saw off the bench against Burnley.

The 20-year-old said: “It’s my job. I need to come on the field, I need to influence the game, I need to score and create,” he said of his impact versus Burnley.

“For me, it’s normal. I need to do it more and that’s something I’ve been trying to work on. I think the manner of the game as well, to be able to come on and create two goals to allow us to win, it’s a great feeling.

“But it’s expectations for me, I can’t get too carried away. It’s my job, as I said, and I need to keep doing it now.”

This is exactly the attitude we want to see, not settling for success but expecting it and that should mean we see greater and greater impacts from the former Fulham man.

If we want to ensure that Jurgen Klopp is given the perfect send-off, then a near perfect end to the campaign is needed from everyone in the squad.

We want any and as much silverware as possible but the Premier League is the main focus and so our games against Brentford and Luton before the cup final are crucial.

It’s not going to be easy but the German is owed the full effort and full belief of every player and supporter, let’s see where that takes us in the next 100 days.

