Athletic journo says one Klopp replacement ticks more boxes than any other managerial candidate

Simon Hughes has argued that Xabi Alonso ‘ticks the most’ boxes of any potential managerial candidate in Europe.

Liverpool have officially begun their search for a successor to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

“I think he is the only outstanding candidate. Not one of the coaches in Europe ticks every single box, but Alonso ticks the most,” the Athletic reporter spoke in a recent episode of the Walk On podcast.

“The most obvious one being that he’s created a team out of pretty much nothing in the space of 18 months that is on the verge of winning the Bundesliga against a Bayern Munich team which has spent heavily on experienced players.

“Naturally, people are going to talk about his allegiance with Liverpool, which helps, but above everything else, it’s about how quickly he’s created a really top-quality team and the style of football they have. And their defensive security as well.”

The German tactician cited an increasing lack of energy as he opted to call time on an illustrious career at Anfield. The decision comes two years ahead of time with his contract expiring in 2026 (albeit, the final year was understood to be optional).

Name a perfect replacement for Klopp

The fact remains that there is no silver bullet out there for the managerial elephant in the room.

Even Pep Guardiola or Carlo Ancelotti would represent a risk to some degree.

A comparatively smaller risk than the likes of Ruben Amorim, Alonso or Roberto De Zerbi, granted. Though a risk nonetheless.

Going down a rung in the managerial ladder, can anyone claim to boast more potential than our former midfielder?

If we allow Bayern or Real Madrid to take the risk for us – we might never get a chance.

Wouldn’t it be a shame to see Alonso lifting silverware in Munich or Madrid when he could be doing the same in Merseyside?

