Liverpool could lose out on Alonso appointment if one thing happens at Leverkusen – report

Liverpool could miss out on Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso as their next managerial appointment.

Sources close to Football Insider have claimed that the Spanish head coach could remain in Germany for another year should they win the Bundesliga title.

Die Werkself are currently enjoying a five-point lead at the top of the table after demolishing Bayern Munich by three goals without reply.

What has Alonso said about the Liverpool job?

Our former cultured midfielder told talkSPORT back in 2018 (via the Echo): “Yes for sure, I have dreamt of that [the Liverpool job], but first I have to prove myself and prepare.”

How often is that opportunity going to be there on the table before Bayern Munich or Real Madrid swoop in?

Don’t get us wrong, we can understand any potential reluctance on Alonso’s part to abandon a successful project.

But, with all due respect to Leverkusen, this is the Liverpool job we’re talking about. It’s categorically one of the most prestigious roles you could ask for.

The opportunity might not still be there come the summer of 2025.

