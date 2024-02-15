New report drops worrying claim about manager linked with replacing Klopp at Liverpool

Bayern Munich are understood to be looking at options to potentially replace Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season.

It’s bad news for Liverpool with the Bavarians reportedly looking at high-flying manager Xabi Alonso, as claimed by talkSPORT.

The Spaniard has attracted many a wandering eye with his attractive brand of football and the significant turnaround he’s spearheaded at a club once languishing around the relegation zone in Germany.

Liverpool have a head start

Whilst the attraction of working at the most dominant club in the Bundesliga can’t be ignored, neither can our headstart.

Jurgen Klopp’s announcement may have caught the footballing world – not to mention the whole of Merseyside – by surprise but it has handed us one significant advantage: time.

The club, at least, has known about the situation since November and will have formally begun a search following the 56-year-old’s announcement in January.

Alonso, as far as our current understanding of the situation is concerned, appears to be right at the head of the queue.

Hopefully, the Reds will come out on top here.

