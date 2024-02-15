Fabrizio Romano drops ‘historic’ transfer news that will intrigue Liverpool fans

Kylian Mbappe has informed PSG that the 2023/24 season will be his last with the French outfit.

Fabrizio Romano shared the news in question on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account.

Real Madrid are expected to now take advantage of the striker’s impending free agent status.

Could Liverpool be in the mix?

We’ve long been linked with the World Cup-winning forward, though it would be unrealistic, to say the least, to expect Liverpool to make a move.

Free agent status would mean we avoid being forced to fork out a potentially record-breaking asking price. However, Mbappe’s wage demands alone should prove prohibitive enough when it comes to any prospective negotiations.

The 25-year-old is understood to be demanding around £60m-a-year if a report from GOAL is to be believed.

Mo Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, ‘conservatively’ estimates that his client will earn between £46.8-£53.7m over the next few years when taking into account his playing contract and image rights contract (Guardian).

It’s safe to assume, then, that we’d have to smash our wage cap to smithereens to accommodate Mbappe at Anfield.

Let’s face reality: that’s just not going to happen, is it?

