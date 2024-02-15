West Ham have trump card to keep Tim Steidten in London; Liverpool have secret weapon

West Ham will hope to stave off Liverpool’s reported interest in Tim Steidten by offering the technical director greater responsibility.

This update comes courtesy of The Telegraph’s Matt Law (via Hammers.News). It’s claimed that majority owner David Sullivan intends to put the former Leverkusen employee in charge of the recruitment process for a David Moyes successor.

This comes at a time when the Reds are looking for someone to fill the position in question ahead of Jorg Schmadtke’s agreed exit.

Do Liverpool have the bigger carrot?

The opportunity to lead the managerial hunt at West Ham is sure to prove tempting.

However, if we are successful in our attempt at bringing Xabi Alonso to Anfield – or appear likely to – one has to wonder what kind of impact this will have on Steidten’s decision-making process.

Will an opportunity to work alongside his former colleague at Bayer Leverkusen prove a difficult opportunity to turn down?

With all due respect to the Hammers, shaping the future of Liverpool Football Club is by far and out a more attractive proposition.

It shouldn’t be forgotten either that FSG are quite comfortable with affording considerable powers to a sporting director.

Food for thought for the West Ham man, one might think!

