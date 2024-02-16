BBC pundit just said reported Liverpool target is better than Bellingham & Vinicius

How interested Liverpool fans are in Gary Linker’s glowing praise for Kylian Mbappe depends on how seriously they take reports linking the Frenchman with an Anfield switch.

The odds are indeed stacked against such an occurrence happening, yet it may interest some to hear that the former Barcelona hitman labelled the PSG star ‘probably’ the ‘number one’ player in world football.

“Kylian Mbappe is a genuine superstar. He is extraordinary,” the MOTD hosst spoke on The Rest is Football podcast. “If you are talking about the best players in the world, Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, but I think Mbappe is probably number one at the minute.”

You could make an argument for our former midfield target, of course, though it’s likewise hard to dispute the claim in question.

Mbappe is certainly nothing if not prolific, having registered a whopping 31 goals in 30 appearances this term.

It’s just not going to happen

Le Parisien (via TNT Sports) reported back in January that Liverpool remained ‘a credible option’.

We’re open to a surprise – we really are – but let’s face it, Mbappe is stepping within 10 feet of Merseyside. Unless he’s visiting during a Champions League clash.

Fenway Sports Group simply won’t tolerate breaking the wage cap yet again – not even for a player of the Frenchman’s quality.

That’s not necessarily disastrous for us, of course, given the remarkable assets we have at our disposal.

