Club now won’t entertain Liverpool move for manager Klopp loves

Liverpool’s hopes of landing Ange Postecoglou as a potential Jurgen Klopp successor appear quite slim.

Football Insider reports that the Australian is quite comfortable in his role as Tottenham’s head coach. Likewise, Spurs ‘would not entertain any big-money compensation’ for the 56-year-old.

The former Celtic head coach has guided the club to fourth in the Premier League table thus far, earning praise from his Anfield counterpart.

“Spurs doing well, Ange seems a top bloke, looking forward to meeting him. I think [fans] were all desperate for offensive football, he’s doing it,” the 56-year-old spoke ahead of their first meeting in the league (yahoo!news).

“Everyone knew when they saw Celtic play in recent years, what kind of coach he is.

“Tottenham fans were all desperate for offensive football and in a year when Harry Kane has left, he has done extremely well and it will be a real test for both of us.”

Where on the shortlist?

There’s no question that Postecoglou may be a little underrated as a manager, with many questioning his initial appointment at Tottenham.

The newfound belief in the fanbase and the attractive style of football (without compromising on points), however, can’t be sniffed at.

Still, we’d be surprised if the coach’s name was higher up on the list than younger candidates across Europe.

Sporting’s Ruben Amorim and Bayer Lekerkusen’s Xabi Alonso, for instance, will likely be considered more appropriate options.

