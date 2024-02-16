Klopp now confirms Trent and Szoboszlai injury timelines; it’s not good news for Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai has some hope of making Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final meeting with Chelsea this February.

David Lynch relayed Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match presser update on X (formerly Twitter), with the German noting that Trent Alexander-Arnold would sadly still miss out.

Dominik Szoboszlai to return around the Carabao Cup final and could have a chance to feature. Trent Alexander-Arnold to be back "one or two weeks" after that, Jurgen Klopp says. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) February 16, 2024

The timing suggests the No.66 will also miss at least the following FA Cup clash with Southampton at the end of the month and potentially an away trip to Nottingham Forest in March.

That’s a conservative estimate, of course, and there will be plenty fearing the fullback’s absence for a season-defining clash against Manchester City.

Liverpool can’t rush either back

Given what we’ve recently witnessed with the pair apparently rushed back before having fully recovered, we simply can’t take the risk once again.

Once the Carabao Cup final is out of the way, the focus (as far as the medical team is concerned) has to be on our tie with Pep Guardiola’s side on March 10.

We’ll trust that Klopp will have the players taking it one game at a time as always.

Though, it would notably improve our chances of extracting maximum points from our game against the Sky Blues to have at least one of the pair back in the squad.

Let’s cross our fingers and hope to see both of them in the starting-XI!

