Triple injury blow: Jurgen Klopp left reeling by key LFC absences ahead of Brentford

Jurgen Klopp will be without a handful of key stars for Liverpool’s upcoming trip to the capital for a meeting with Thomas Frank’s Brentford.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai remain the most significant ‘nos’ for the Reds, as was confirmed in comments relayed from the German’s pre-Brentford presser on X (formerly Twitter) by Matt Addison.

🔴 Mohamed Salah in contention for #LFC’s trip to Brentford, Jurgen Klopp says. Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai ‘no’. Bradley/Alisson/Gomez all return. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) February 16, 2024

Both the No.66 and No.8 appear set to miss the Merseysiders’ Carabao Cup final meeting with Chelsea on February 25.

Can Liverpool break their Brentford curse?

It’s fair to say we’ve not found trips to the Gtech Community Stadium simple affairs.

The absences of three key stars – particularly Szoboszlai and Alexander-Arnold who have appeared frequently this term – will not aid our hopes of securing a further three points this weekend.

That said, this is a Liverpool side that has conquered adversity with the help of a deep squad, with the likes of Harvey Elliott and Conor Bradley often proving their worth.

Don’t rule us out just yet – Klopp certainly won’t!

