Liverpool could now end up losing Xabi Alonso after FSG’s sporting director decision

Liverpool have opted for the approach of appointing a sporting director first before a manager.

Whilst this line of thinking from FSG certainly appears sensible, they run the risk of losing out on ‘frontrunner’ Xabi Alonso.

“Liverpool insist they are keen to not make a knee-jerk decision. Replacing Klopp can be viewed as a near-impossible job so going through a thorough recruitment process is the sensible option,” Andy Jones wrote for The Athletic.

“Part of that includes the appointment of a sporting director, with interim Jorg Schmadtke having left the club.

“Whoever that appointment is, they are expected to also play a key part in the hiring process of the manager.

“That is the path Liverpool have chosen. They could appoint a manager and seek their opinion on who they would want to work with as a sporting director but that would seem a little muddled.

“One downside to picking a sporting director first is that the managerial appointment takes longer.”

The reporter went on to add: “The sensible option may be Alonso, but the clock is ticking and the other sharks are beginning to circle. The clear run at the Spaniard, which may have looked on the cards last month, is becoming more complicated.”

Bayern Munich could present a significant obstacle in that regard, with Thomas Tuchel’s position at the Allianz Arena far from secure.

Bayern a bigger risk for Alonso than Liverpool

Bayern’s comparatively significant resources to any other club in the Bundesliga would make them a potentially appealing move for Alonso.

That said, the expectation levels are almost Madrid-esque, with anything short of top spot in the German top-flight not tolerated.

Whilst success is still important at Anfield, there’s a far greater emphasis on affording managers time to leave their stamp on the club.

Even to come in directly after Jurgen Klopp would represent less of a risk for our former midfielder than a switch to Munich.

