Liverpool handed huge Mo Salah boost ahead of Brentford clash

Mo Salah will officially return to Liverpool’s matchday squad for the upcoming clash against Brentford in the Premier League.

David Lynch relayed comments from the German’s pre-Brentford presser on X (formerly Twitter).

Mohamed Salah is back in full training and will return to the Liverpool squad at Brentford. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) February 16, 2024

The No.11 had suffered an injury whilst out on international duty at the AFCON with Egypt, missing his side’s remaining fixtures in the competition.

The former Romano man has registered 27 goal contributions in as many games this term (across all competitions).

READ MORE: Journo shares what he’s heard from Xabi Alonso’s camp amid Liverpool interest

READ MORE: Liverpool could now end up losing Xabi Alonso after FSG’s sporting director decision

Massive news for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have fared rather well without their talismanic attacker, it has to be said.

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, in particular, have contributed a significant number of goals in Salah’s absence.

Though make no mistake: having our Egyptian King back in action ahead of a trip to the Gtech Community stadium is significant.

We’d expect the 31-year-old to be limited to a cameo in London, given the recent nature of his return to training, but it’s news we otherwise welcome wholeheartedly.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors, reviewing Arsenal vs Liverpool and much more!