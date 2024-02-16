Liverpool manager twist: One man could replace Klopp if his side doesn’t qualify for Champions League

The door may have opened slightly ajar for an Ange Postecoglou exit this summer amid Liverpool’s managerial pursuit.

Pete O’Rourke, reporting for Football Insider, now notes that Tottenham could lose their head coach should they not qualify for Champions League football.

Indeed, Spurs head honcho Daniel Levy is said to be fearful of the possibility the Australian ups sticks and moves to Anfield as a result.

READ MORE: Club now won’t entertain Liverpool move for manager Klopp loves

READ MORE: New report drops worrying claim about manager linked with replacing Klopp at Liverpool

Don’t expect Levy to make it easy

The Tottenham executive has a reputation for being an incredibly difficult negotiator – particularly when it comes to a valued prize.

An earlier report from the same publication certainly made clear that any negotiations would not be plain sailing.

A pursuit of ‘frontrunner’ Xabi Alonso or highly-rated European coach Ruben Amorim then may be preferable.

Liverpool will still likely keep the former Celtic boss in the back pocket either way given all he’s already achieved in London.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens with higher-priority items on our managerial shortlist.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors, reviewing Arsenal vs Liverpool and much more!