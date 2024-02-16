‘Who cares?’: Manager in the running for Klopp’s Liverpool job brutally dismisses speculation

Ange Postecoglou has reaffirmed his commitment to Tottenham Hotspur amid links to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool job.

The German manager is set to depart the role ahead of his contract expiration, owing to an increasing lack of energy.

Fabrizio Romano shared the Australian’s tactician’s comments in response to one query over reports suggesting the Spurs boss was on the Reds’ managerial shortlist.

⚪️ Postecoglou on links with Liverpool shortlist as new manager: "I don’t want to say anything about that because I don’t think that’s ever going to enter my brain space for what is my priorities in life and profession". "If it’s just people throwing up names, who cares?". pic.twitter.com/OHULK0ytfS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 16, 2024

In defence of the 58-year-old, you can’t blame the coach for not respecting pure speculation at this stage.

Tottenham have a lot left to play for

Whilst Xabi Alonso wasn’t quite as dismissive, it remains the case that both managers have a great deal left to play for.

The Spaniard could win Bayer Leverkusen (nicknamed ‘Neverkusen’ for their perennial bottling) their first-ever league title. Postecoglou, on the other hand, could secure Champions League qualification for Tottenham in his first season. Both would be impressive feats in their contexts.

Even should the rumours heat up before the summer, we expect it would be hard for the Aussie to jump ship from an exciting project in London.

We could be wrong, but it seems like the former Celtic head coach is in it for the long haul.

