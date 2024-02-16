Journo shares what he’s heard from Xabi Alonso’s camp amid Liverpool interest

Xabi Alonso is understood to be ‘aware’ of Liverpool’s interest in him amid their search for a Jurgen Klopp successor.

This news comes from Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna, with the Spaniard also thought to be at the top of Bayern Munich’s shortlist should Thomas Tuchel be sacked this summer.

🚨🔴⚫️🇪🇸 #Bundesliga | ✅️ Xabi Alonso at the top of Liverpool's list to succeed Jürgen Klopp The 🇪🇸 coach is aware of the Reds' interest who could propose an offer to Bayer Leverkusen ❗️ ⭐️ Alonso is also at the top of Bayern Munich's list if Thomas Tuchel leaves the club… pic.twitter.com/XKQL62dIvw — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) February 16, 2024

The Merseysiders are, however, keen on first appointing a sporting director before moving on to securing a managerial appointment.

How will Liverpool go about this?

The appointment of a sporting director first will be the key to this particular problem, with the individual concerned set to play a key role in finding our next manager.

We would hope, however, that the search for a Klopp replacement is not completely stagnant during that time.

With Bayern Munich potentially on the hunt for their next head coach amid the turmoil of Thomas Tuchel’s reign, there’s every possibility that we could be pipped to Alonso.

When it comes to any potential sporting director, surely they’d like to work alongside one of the most highly-rated young coaches in European football?

Hopefully we’re putting in the groundwork!

