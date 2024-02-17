(Video) Classy Mac Allister goal only beaten by Mo Salah’s world-class pass; it’s drool-worthy

Liverpool’s class has continued to show on the field of play despite losing both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota to injury in the first-half.

Alexis Mac Allister doubled the Reds’ lead with a classy finish from close range after evading a challenge in the box.

The credit, however, has to go to Mo Salah who produced a sensational pass to set up the goalscoring opportunity.

This Liverpool side really does have something, doesn’t it?

