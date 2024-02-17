(Video) Close up injury impact on Diogo Jota’s knee is unpleasant viewing

There’s a possibility that Diogo Jota’s injury could be reasonably serious given the manner in which he departed the pitch.

A stretcher was brought on for the Portuguese attacker after Christian Norgaard landed with his full weight on the former’s knee.

There’ll be scans in the coming days to evaluate just how serious the concern is, but we have to say it’s not looking good from an initial viewing.

Here’s hoping for some positive news after the game.

