Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Brentford: Alisson out as Salah decision made

Liverpool will be hopeful of extending their two-point lead over Manchester City to five points in their visit to Brentford.

The Merseysiders face Thomas Frank’s men without the talents of Alisson Becker and Mo Salah, though the former is available on the bench after suffering a hamstring injury.

It’s proving to be a challenging February of fixtures, with the Reds potentially set to take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool vs Brentford team news

Caoimhin Kelleher is the man between the sticks in place of our absent No.1. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate form a centre-back partnership ahead of the Irishman.

Wataru Endo returns to the starting lineup along with Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones.

With our No.11 on the bench, it means Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota form the front-three.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/4mMttTBLsL — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 17, 2024

