Thomas Frank says Liverpool did something to Brentford no other team managed for two years

Brentford’s prowess from set pieces has been well-documented in recent years, though few may have perhaps expected Liverpool to expose the hosts using the same tactic.

Thomas Frank praised the visitors as ‘the best team on the counter’, noting that Darwin Nunez’s opener was the first effort they’d conceded from a counter on a set piece in two years.

“For me the best team on the counter, also from set pieces,” the Danish manager told TNT Sports.

“Of course, we knew that. We know we are one of the best teams on offensive set pieces, so it’s a risk I will take.

“That was something we normally do better [with]. It’s the first goal we conceded on a counter from a set piece in the last two years. So it just happened to drop for them there.”

The Merseysiders widened the gap at the top to five points ahead of Manchester City’s meeting with Chelsea.

Liverpool finding ways to win

It’s a hugely positive sign that we managed to secure the lion’s share of the points at the Gtech Community Stadium for myriad reasons.

Firstly, it hadn’t escaped notice that our last two visits to the Bees’ hive (sorry) had resulted in us dropping points.

To still coast to a victory despite losing two key stars in Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones also speaks of a resilience worth highlighting.

Very impressive on all accounts from a side that keeps finding ways to win this term.

