‘It doesn’t look great’: Jurgen Klopp makes crushing injury admission as Nunez update issued

Liverpool cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory against Brentford despite suffering multiple injury issues.

The Community Gtech Stadium was the site of a truly ridiculous media narrative over the length of time that had preceded the Reds’ last victory at the Bees’ home.

Still, the job was done, albeit at a significant cost to personnel, with Neil Jones relaying Jurgen Klopp’s troubling update on Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones.

Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool's injuries "Mixed emotions because we lost players, which we don't know how serious it is. It doesn't look great for either of them (Jota and Jones)."#LFC 🔴 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 17, 2024

Klopp says he is "not sure" if Núñez is injured after an issue in the first half, but says they decided anyway to play it safe and bring Gakpo on.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 17, 2024

Hope for Nunez… less for Jones and Jota

It’s never going to be good news when the manager admits ‘it doesn’t look great’, is it?

At the very least, the blame game over the medical department will cease for a while after footage emerged of every kilogram of Christian Norgaard falling on Jota’s knee.

Fair warning: it’s not a comfortable watch and you can understand why the No.20 was spotted in serious pain as he was carried off the pitch.

Let’s just put our hands together and pray that we’re not without either our resident ‘slotter’ or Jones for a lengthy period.

It’s crunch time, Reds – and we need our best available.

