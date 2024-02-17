Forget Salah: One Liverpool player dominated Brentford despite only playing 33 minutes

Mo Salah really is the gift that keeps on giving at Liverpool after his latest performance against Brentford.

That said, Ryan Gravenberch’s contributions in only 33 minutes shouldn’t escape notice.

In stats shared online by Bence Bocsak, it was noted that the Dutchman managed to win the most duels whilst also not being wasteful in possession.

🇳🇱 Impressively despite only coming on after 33 minutes – Ryan Gravenberch won the most duels on the pitch for #LFC today (6). He also won 2/3 tackles, and completed 2/3 dribbles. While completing 31/38 passes. pic.twitter.com/k6PNYzn5NG — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) February 17, 2024

Don’t sleep on Gravenberch’s potential

It was only the other day that we at Empire of the Kop spied links online between the former Bayern Munich star and “other Premier League clubs.”

Liverpool's 21-year-old Dutch player Ryan Gravenberch is attracting interest from Premier league and La Clubs. pic.twitter.com/zeeD3QtL1h — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) February 15, 2024

Come again? After no pre-season and irregular game time? Come off it.

Don’t get us wrong, we’ve spotted many a moment where it was apparent Gravenberch could have done better when it comes to meeting Jurgen Klopp’s demands.

That said, we’d be foolish not to consider the fact we’re talking about a raw player with plenty of potential.

Let’s not make the same mistake Bayern did this summer!

