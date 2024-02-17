Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Postecoglou “talks” amid reported Liverpool interest

It’s fair to say it seems highly unlikely that Ange Postecoglou will jump ship to Liverpool this summer if given the opportunity.

The Australian coach was dismissive of speculation linking him with the soon-to-be-vacant role at Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano has expanded on this topic, noting the former Australia head coach is ‘happy’ and is already involved in squad-planning ‘talks’ for the next campaign.

“He’s very happy at Tottenham and I’m not aware of contacts with other clubs,” the Italian reporter informed CaughtOffside. “He was also very much involved in talks to convince Lucas Bergvall to join Spurs for example, so it doesn’t look like a worrying situation to me.”

Spurs currently lie fourth in the Premier League table, with the Merseysiders protecting a slender two-point lead at the summit.

No real surprises there

In fairness to the 58-year-old, this is his first season with the London-based outfit.

Ultimately, with the project proving such a success already – despite Harry Kane’s summer exit – we couldn’t begrudge Postecoglou wanting to see it through.

Either way, we’d argue, with the greatest of respect, that the ex-Celtic man isn’t on the top of our managerial shortlist.

We’d happily see the reins passed on to former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso as things currently stand.

