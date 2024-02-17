(Video) Mo Salah makes it 3-0; fans will wonder how he got that one in

There will be those of seriously regretting taking Mo Salah out of our Fantasy Premier League teams after the Egyptian’s latest exploits.

The No.11 made it an assist and a goal registered against Brentford, firing one past Mark Flekken despite serious pressure.

It takes the former Roma hitman to 29 goal contributions in 28 games (across all competitions) for the Merseysiders this term.

Absolutely outrageous stuff from our 31-year-old wide man.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports: