Stretcher out: Liverpool hit with double injury blow as Jota carried off

Mo Salah made a return to the pitch for Liverpool… and you’re still thinking about the bad news, aren’t you?

One can’t exactly blame fans for expressing concern at the fact that both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were forced off the pitch against Brentford.

🚨 Diogo Jota was taken off the field on a stretcher after sustaining a heavy knock to his knee. Tests will follow to understand more about his injury. Wishing @DiogoJota18 speedy recovery! ❤️🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/qsn1ogcHKQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 17, 2024

The Egyptian international was brought on to replace his fellow forward, with a stretcher having to be brought out to see our No.20 safely removed.

Injuries piling up for Liverpool

Will Liverpool ever get any luck when it comes to injuries?

That now means the Reds are without Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Jota, Jones and Joel Matip amongst a host of other important names.

It’s getting a little… dare we say, ridiculous?

Fingers-crossed both of these new issues aren’t as serious upon further inspection, but it’s not looking great ahead of the return of European and cup action.

