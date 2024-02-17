‘Heart over my head’: Chris Sutton has predicted the outcome of Liverpool’s trip to Brentford

Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to record a 2-1 victory over Brentford this weekend to keep their title hopes alive.

The Merseysiders currently top the Premier League table by two points, though second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand on them.

“Brentford have scored three goals in each of their past two home games against Liverpool, and I can see them giving the Reds more problems this time too,” the pundit wrote in his predictions column with BBC Sport.

“Arsenal and Manchester City have both had to fight hard to get away wins against the Bees this season, and Jurgen Klopp’s side need to do the same to stay on top of the Premier League.

“It will not be easy for them, though. I was at Anfield for BBC Radio 5 Live last week to see Liverpool beat Burnley, but they weren’t very convincing in that game and I would give Brentford a real chance of taking at least a point here.

“Liverpool have been stretched by injuries recently and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s latest knee problem is another blow, but Joe Gomez can cover at right-back, plus Conor Bradley is back in training. Mohamed Salah is getting back to full fitness too and might even feature on Saturday.

“Salah’s return would be a huge boost and will increase Liverpool’s firepower, but their attack is very strong even without him and I think that is what will get them over the line here.

“I’m going with my heart over my head, really, because I would like to see a close title race and Liverpool need to keep winning to keep City at bay.”

The last two away trips to the Gtech Community Stadium has seen Jurgen Klopp’s men drop points on both occasions (loss and a draw).

Liverpool can’t afford to slip up

In a way it’s almost freeing to know that Manchester City will steamroll their way through the vast majority of opponents that come their way.

Liverpool simply have to win the winnable games. As tough a place as Brentford is to go – this is considered a “winnable” fixture.

This looks to be one of the tightest title races on record. Especially so with Mikel Arteta’s high-flying Arsenal in the mix.

