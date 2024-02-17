Why Alisson Becker is not involved against Brentford; Klopp just confirmed

Alisson Becker has missed Liverpool’s impending encounter with Brentford due to a muscle injury.

This comes courtesy of an update from Jurgen Klopp (liverpoolfc.com), with the German confirming the issue came about during training yesterday.

“No, I don’t know that. It’s a muscle and we don’t know yet,” the 56-year-old said when prompted to discuss the severity of the concern. “We have to wait. How it always is, maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will know more.”

Caoimhin Kelleher steps into the goal in the Brazilian international’s place for the trip to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Liverpool can’t afford another key injury

We’re hopeful of receiving some positive news in the coming days, especially given we could be without Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold for the rest of the month.

With all due respect to our Republic of Ireland international, it’s simply not an injury we can afford.

All eyes will be on a potentially season-defining encounter with Manchester City in March.

We’ll need every bit of firepower and quality available to keep our title hopes alive.

