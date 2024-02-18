(Video) “I’ve heard…”: Carragher throws new name into the ring for Liverpool manager job

Jamie Carragher may no longer be involved with the inside of Liverpool’s operations but he’s certainly more likely to be privy to what may happen with our next manager, than many other pundits.

Speaking on RedmenTV Plus, the Scouser said: “There’s the guy at Benfica that I’ve heard mentioned, Roger Schmidt. Who I think has got that link to the sort of Red Bull school…

“I think when people are mentioning him, it’s almost sort of the style is similar to Klopp’s style, so you think, ‘okay, would that be a good fit and would you have to change that much?'”

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Divock Origi’s flick for Nottingham Forest goal

A spell at Red Bull Salzburg for Roger Schmidt, is what led to a move to Bayer Leverkusen and the 56-year-old is now boss at Benfica.

Winning trophies in four different countries and playing an exciting style of football means that this may be a name that’s worth considering, among the many others being touted far and wide.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Schmidt (from 2:58) via RedmenTV Plus:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment