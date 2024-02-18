Out for the euros; Curtis Jones ‘family friend’ likes post suggesting long-term injury for midfielder

Curtis Jones was substituted off against Brentford in a match that was both amazing and gut-wrenching, with a brilliant performance tarnished by some injury concerns.

Our No.17 left the pitch with an ankle problem and Jurgen Klopp was unable to provide any more information on the problem as of yet, other than: “That Curtis cannot play on tells you that it must be something because he would have played on at all costs” (via liverpoolfc.com)

However, one X user – who claims to be ‘mates with Curtis Jones aunt’ uploaded a post (which has since been deleted) that read: ‘Heartbroken over our Curtis (Jones) he is broken just spoken to his aunty my Bestie, totally have no words. YNWA Curtis xx’.

This doesn’t offer much in the way of a timescale but it would at least suggest an injury that is bad enough to see the Scouser miss our Carabao Cup final next weekend.

However, Cat (the family friend) then proceeded to like another post which quoted her injury update, that read: ‘Didn’t watch that game but everyone saying it’s really bad. Gutted for him, I really think he’d have made the euros squad too’.

Although, again, nothing concrete can be read into this – liking a post which seems to imply missing a tournament in the summer is certainly not something we want to see.

A further update from the family friend said that she wasn’t ‘allowed’ to provide any more information and so we’ll have to wait and see how bad the midfielder really is, before looking too far into this.

The backlash from these posts led to the fitness update being deleted but it does seem that the 23-year-old may have sustained an achilles injury that could see him sidelined for a long time.

This would be a massive blow to the player and the club, as our injury concerns continue to grow.

