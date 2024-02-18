(Video) Liverpool fans will love Divock Origi’s flick for Nottingham Forest goal

Divock Origi will always be loved by Liverpool fans and we’ll always want him to do well for the rest of his career, even though he’s now playing for another Premier League club.

This means that when you see his involvement in Callum Hudson-Odoi’s late finish against West Ham, it’s sure to bring a smile to the face.

Chesting down a headed pass and then pulling off a piece of skill that is comparable to his finish against Preston North End in the League Cup – it’s great to see.

The fact this flick led to a goal makes it even better and after scoring his first goal for the side from the City Ground recently, it’s great to see our former No.27 thrive.

You can watch Origi’s involvement via @NFFC on X:

Man in form 😮‍💨@Calteck10 wraps it up 💫 pic.twitter.com/RAizBhqBMJ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) February 17, 2024

