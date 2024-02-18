Liverpool sweat on Jota scan results after PCL injury fears could end his season – report

Liverpool fans knew that it would be a tough game against Brentford but it was hard for the Reds for more than just how we got the result – with Diogo Jota picking up an injury.

Although no official update has yet been shared, it was reported on daveockop.com that: ‘Jota, 27, had a scan on his knee last night with the diagnosis of his injury expected soon…

‘There are some initial fears that Jota suffered posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury which would end his season if surgery is required. That is yet to be determined.’

Even reading that the injury sustained by our No.20 has the potential to be a season-ender, is enough to turn the stomach ahead of a crucial run-in.

There’s always plenty of horror stories after every fitness concern we see on the pitch but the way in which Jurgen Klopp shared his fears after the game at the Gtech Community Stadium, makes it feel like this could be a bad one.

The German said (via liverpoolfc.com): “Diogo looks probably the worst; I didn’t see it back but I heard the pictures didn’t look great as well, so we have to see there.”

It’s now time to cross our fingers and ponder whether we will ever be able to have all five of our attacking options 100% fit and available together at one point.

Losing the former Wolves man would be a massive blow but let’s hope he can somehow get over this concern and that it’s not as bad as first feared.

We then have the small matter of waiting for concrete updates on Alisson Becker, Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold too.

