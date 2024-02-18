(Video) What Klopp did to Endo after Gakpo goal will have Liverpool fans in creases

Wataru Endo’s rapid growth into becoming an integral part of the Liverpool team has been great to see and was on show against Brentford.

As Cody Gakpo made it 4-1 to the Reds, our No.3 was sent over to the manager for instructions and more!

Cameras captured the moment Jurgen Klopp slapped his defensive midfielder but did so in appreciation of another great display.

We can all agree that our chances of ultimate success this season will be greatly increased if the captain of Japan continues to play as well as he has been.

You can watch the video of Klopp and Endo courtesy of TNT Sports (via @danwalker1973 on X):

Endo getting a lovely slap from the gaffer #BRELIV pic.twitter.com/FW3KLzoGS4 — Daniel Walker (@danwalker1973) February 17, 2024

