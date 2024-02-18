(Video) Konate does incredible thing with Liverpool fans after Brentford victory

Ibou Konate has established himself as the starting centre-back, alongside Virgil van Dijk, and it’s no surprise that our fans love him.

After what felt like a statement victory, the French defender was captured joining in with Liverpool chants at full-time against Brentford.

It’s only a simple gesture from our No.5 but will go a long way to illustrate how committed he is to the Reds.

Let’s hope that we can see this happen after every game this season, as Jurgen Klopp’s side chase down an unprecedented quadruple.

You can view the video of Konate courtesy of TNT Sports (via @TheRedDebate on X):

Ibou singing along to ‘Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool’ there pic.twitter.com/H3zXwq9FFY — 🔴 The Red Debate 🎙 (@TheRedDebate) February 17, 2024

