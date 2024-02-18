(Video) Manchester City’s embarrassing bus welcome shows how soulless they are

Manchester City are the champions, coming off the back of a treble season and were about to face Chelsea to stay in control of their own destiny this season.

However, their bus welcoming for the match at the Etihad Stadium was nothing short of embarrassing – looking more like a school sports day than top tier football.

There’s no questioning the quality of their players and manager but the supporters of the Citizens are so far below the standard of what they see on the pitch.

Ignoring the huge volume of financial breaches too, they simply don’t deserve the success they’ve been lucky enough to witness.

You can watch the City bus welcoming via @afcthew on X:

There’s absolutely NO WAY this is real💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/lnm5p37A3x — 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐰🇨🇿 (@afcthew) February 17, 2024

