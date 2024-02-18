(Video) Liverpool fans will love Andy Robertson’s passion after Salah’s goal

Mo Salah marked his return to Liverpool action in typical goal scoring and assisting fashion and it seemed that Andy Robertson was glad to have his mate back.

As our Egyptian King celebrated finding the back of the net once again, the captain of Scotland’s passionate celebration showed how much it meant to him to win the match.

With injuries for Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez suffered against Brentford – it was imperative for the Reds to get all three points.

Now we can only hope the stricken players return swiftly and with an impact we saw from our No.11 too.

You can watch Robertson’s celebrations (from 0:20) via @LFC on X:

