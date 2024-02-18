(Video) Mo Salah bamboozles Brentford defence with delicious dribbling skills

Mo Salah marked his return for Liverpool with an almost expected goal and assist but he had other positive influences on the game.

One such moment came on the right wing, as our Egyptian King showed off his impressive dribbling skills against a hapless Vitaly Janelt.

Not once but twice did our No.11 turn his defender inside out and it made for great viewing for any Red.

It’s great to have one injury concern return to action, as our other fitness problems continue to mount up.

You can view Salah’s skill courtesy of TNT Sports (via @AnythingLFC_ on X):

