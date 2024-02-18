(Video) If that was Trent; Kyle Walker’s horror defending for Sterling goal is ignored

It almost feels like people are waiting for Trent Alexander-Arnold to make a mistake yet his peers aren’t treated with the same scrutiny – including Kyle Walker.

This was on show for the right-back as Manchester City dropped points against Chelsea and he decided to sprint out of position for Raheem Sterling’s goal.

It was an inexplicable decision from the England international that showed a lack of defensive and positional awareness.

If that was our No.66 it would be everywhere but instead, it gets ignored for some unknown reason.

You can view Walker’s defending via @SkySportsPL on X:

Raheem Sterling strikes against Manchester City for the SECOND time this season ⚡🔵 pic.twitter.com/Zrs7sAtB2J — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 17, 2024

