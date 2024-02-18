(Video) Wataru Endo continues to impress Liverpool fans with Brentford performance

Wataru Endo came to Liverpool as a seeming squad option and initially struggled with opportunities he had but this has all changed now.

Towards the end of 2023, our No.3 stamped a mark on the team and we missed him whilst the midfielder played for Japan at the Asian Cup.

Now the captain of his nation is back for the Reds, his performance level, fitness and consistency have been hugely impressive.

With two of his defensive headers leading to goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Gtech Community Stadium too, it’s no surprise the boss can’t stop slapping his player!

